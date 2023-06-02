Was Train Fire In Kerala's Kannur A Terror Attack? Here's What BJP Says; Demands NIA Probe

A coach of an express train that halted at the Kannur railway station in Kerala caught fire in the wee hours of Thursday, June 1 resulting in BJP alleging that it was another act of terrorism. The saffron party has also demanded an NIA investigation into the raging matter.

The incident occurred at 1:25 am on Thursday when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train (16307) was stationed at Kannur railway station. Three fire department teams worked for hours to extinguish the fire, however, the coach was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Notably, in a video that has been accessed, a man is seen going towards the coach with a can at around 1:04 am to 1:06 am and the train caught fire at 1:25 am. The fire broke out after all the passengers had deboarded and therefore no one was injured.

Statement by Railways

As per Railways a miscreant activity is suspected behind the incident. It stated, "Officials are suspecting a miscreant activity behind the fire, based on a complaint given by the on-duty Station Master a case has been registered by GRP (Government Railway Police).”

It is the second fire incident reported in Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. On April 2, a fire broke out in the same train in which Shahrukh Saifi (27), a resident of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, had set ablaze by pouring flammable fuel on the passengers when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. In the incident, three people died and nine suffered burn injuries.

Later, Saifi was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police and Central Intelligence agencies.

'Immediate action needed,' says BJP leader KJ Alphons

While speaking to Republic Media Network, senior BJP leader KJ Alphons said that an immediate action is needed to deal with the radical elements of the state.

He said, "I think it's terrible, I have been warning for a very long time that the radical elements in Kerala have taken over administration. The political parties in Kerala, both ruling as well as the opposition have been feeding these radical elements. This is bound to happen and it is extremely tragic. I think we need immediate action, we don't have to wait because I believe those radical elements out there and that too very big in numbers. The latest action shows thumbs down to the government. There are very radical elements out there who do anything. I think the NIA must take over the investigation quickly. We need to go to the root of all these."

He added, "It is a very large network which is very organised which is pumping huge money into Kerala, buying properties, taking over institutions. It is all part of it and NIA must be a part of it."