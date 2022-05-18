Waste to fuel plant inaugurated in Meghalaya

Shillong, May 18 (PTI) A Refuse Derived Fuel or waste to fuel plant was inaugurated by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at Tura in West Garo Hills district.

The 35 MT plant has been set up with the support of a South Korean company.

Speaking at the inauguration of the plant on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the project will be replicated in other towns and cities of Meghalaya and will go a long way in resolving the challenge of waste management.

The waste-to-fuel technology lies in manufacturing of a catalyst WASTEF with the addition of a special patented enzyme. Organic Waste (Biomass) and all non-recyclables including plastic waste is the primary ingredient used to manufacture WASTEF.

In the plant, all waste, except for recyclables like metals, glass, wood, e-waste, construction waste etc, first goes through a crusher for rupture and thereafter mixed with the prefabricated WASTEF and enzyme, followed by the consolidation and moulding process with simultaneous moisture control by dryer machine to finally produce clean, green, odourless and smokeless fuel blocks.

The entire process flow is completed through an automated and integrated mechanism, free of manual handling. PTI JOP RG RG

