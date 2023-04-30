Watch: 100-year-old Lady Blesses PM Modi After Listening To 100th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat

On the auspicious occasion of 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, 100-year-old lady Ramben blessed and congratulated PM Modi on the success of his radio programme in Auckland on Sunday.

She listened to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in Auckland along with the other members of the Indian diaspora. The 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcasted live in Auckland directly from New Delhi on April 30, 2023, after the High Commission of India in Wellington and NID Foundation organised the Kiwi-Indian diaspora event at Mahatma Gandhi Centre.

#WATCH | New Zealand | 100-year-old Ramben blesses PM Modi, as she along with other members of the Indian diaspora, listens to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, in Auckland. pic.twitter.com/zR0JEmvCoH — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

PM Modi expresses gratitude on success of Mann Ki Baat

In his exclusive show, PM Modi thanked for making Maan Ki Baat a popular show. He said the radio show became so popular only because of the people of the country, who always came forward to listen to it.

During his address, PM Modi emphasised the government schemes that reached the maximum number of people after the schemes were featured on the radio show. Also, he spoke about how the Union government's different schemes which started after they were mentioned in his show. He said, "Every appeal became a people's movement."

He added, "Be it 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', issues raised in "Mann Ki Baat" became people's movements".

Speaking about the motive of starting Mann Ki Baat, he said that through this medium he connected with people involved in inspiring journeys. He said, "Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people."

'Mann Ki Baat, a platform to connect with people': PM Modi

PM Modi said that Mann Ki Baat provided him with a platform to easily connect with people.

He said, "The very countrymen who are my everything. I could not live separated from them. 'Mann Ki Baat' gave me a solution to this challenge, a way to connect with the common man."

He added, "For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' is not a programme, it's a matter of faith, of worship or 'vrat'. Like when people go to worship God, they bring along prasad. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' is like prasad at the feet of God in the form of the masses the people."