WATCH: 11,304 Dancers Perform At Bihu Festival; PM Modi Lauds Record-breaking Rendition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 14, visited Assam where he witnessed a record number of artists celebrating the Bihu festival at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. PM Modi visited the state a day after more than 11,000 Bihu dancers performed at the Sarusajai Stadium and set a Guinness Record for the "largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble". As many as 11,304 folk dancers and 2,548 drummers collectively achieved the feat. In the presence of PM Modi, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma received the Guinness certificate for the record-breaking rendition.

According to an official, the process of registering 'Bihu' in the Guinness World Records was initiated by the Assam government, and the cost is borne by the culture department. Earlier on April 13, Sarma had announced the milestone saying, "We have made world records for both Bihu dance as well as Bihu dhols with 11,304 dancers and drummers. It is the largest Bihu dance and Bihu dhol performance in a single venue."

PM Modi's visit to Assam

On his Assam visit, PM Modi dedicated Rs 14,300 crore worth of development projects on the first day of the state's spring festival 'Rongali Bihu'. These projects include the Rs 1,123 crore medical facility, the first AIIMS in the North East, and three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar which were virtually inaugurated by the PM. He also laid foundation of the Rs 546 crore Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), a joint initiative of the state government and IIT Guwahati. At the Sarusajai Sports Complex, he launched five projects worth Rs 7,280 crore of new double lines, new lines and electrified tracks of North East Frontier Railway, creating 700 km of railway infrastructure to improve connectivity in the North East.