Watch: 150 Indian Army Troops Carry World's Largest Khadi Tricolour To Leh Hilltop

Displaying the strength and courage of the Indian Army, 150 troops of 57 Engineer regiment carried the world's largest Indian flag made of Khadi to a hilltop more than 2000 feet above the ground level in Leh, Ladakh. The Indian Bravehearts took two hours to reach the top.

In a clip, Indian Army people can be seen carrying the Indian National flag in their arms while sloganeering 'Har Har Mahadev'. Weighing over 1,400 kg, the flag is 225 feet long and 150 feet wide.

The tricolour has been made by Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC). Sura-Soi Engineer regiment was given the responsibility to bring the flag from Mumbai to Leh along with the task of installing the tricolour at the hilltop.

World's largest khadi national flag Inaugurated in Leh

The world's largest Indian flag made of khadi was installed on a hilltop in Leh on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The massive flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) RK Mathur. Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane was also present at the event.

LG Mathur said that the Indian flag is a symbol of unity and humanity. "It's a symbol of greatness for the country... In coming years, this flag (in Leh) will be a sign of enthusiasm for our soldiers," he said.

Speaking at the event, the Army chief said, “There were no ceasefire violations by Pak army from February till June-end. But of late, there have been increased infiltration attempts that weren't supported by ceasefire violations. In the last 10 days, there have been two ceasefire violations. Slowly, the situation is regressing to the pre-February days.”

He also spoke highly of K-9 VAJRA Self-Propelled Artillery's performance and said, "These guns can also work in high-altitude areas, field trials were extremely successful. We have now added an entire regiment, this will be really helpful.”

Sharing the video of the world's largest Khadi flag, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi Ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"