The two Cheetahs translocated from Namibia and released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Kuno National Park on September 17 made their first kill on November 7, Monday.

"Two cheetahs make their first kill within 24 hours of being released into a large enclosure in Sheopur's Kuno National Park," said District Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma.

The cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday, the official added. In the screengrab, the cheetahs can be seen eating the deer.

This was their first prey after their translocation from Namibia to India in mid-September along with six other cheetahs, the official said.

The cheetahs - Freddie and Elton - were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure on November 5 after being quarantined since September 17.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi on Sunday said, "Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well."

Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/UeAGcs8YmJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2022

Notably, on PM Modi’s birthday on September 5, he released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park. The arrival of the big cats in India was considered ‘historic’, considering cheetahs went extinct in India in 1952.

PM Modi release of cheetahs

pic.twitter.com/BjCjqFCvqo — narne kumar06 (@narne_kumar06) September 17, 2022

Maiden kills by two male Cheetahs

Two of the eight male cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh made their first kills in under a day of their release in the larger enclosure spread over 98 hectares from a quarantine zone on Saturday, an official said.

First cheetahs in India since extinction

Significantly, cheetahs in India went extinct in 1952 and since then attempts were made to reintroduce them in the country. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Namibia and India, eight cheetahs - five females and three males -- from Namibia were translocated to Madhya Pradesh in India using a separate aircraft. They were put into a quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park on September 17.

#WATCH | The special chartered cargo flight, bringing 8 cheetahs from Namibia, lands at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National park in MP today, on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/J5Yxz9Pda9 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

As per initial plans, the cheetahs - named Freddy, Alton, Savannah, Sasha, Obaan, Asha, Cibili and Saisa - were to be kept in quarantine for a month.

Cheetahs kept in Quarantine since arrival

Following the accepted international practices, wild animals must be quarantined for a month to check the spread of any infection before and after their translocation to another country, experts had said.

Since their release on September 17, the eight cheetahs were kept in six 'bomas' (enclosures), two of which are 50 metres x 30 metres. The rest four measured 25 square metres in area. They were provided buffalo meat, the officials had said.

#BREAKING | First Visuals of cheetahs accessed as PM Modi reaches Kuno National Park to release the big cats



Watch here - https://t.co/fkzD1WqLor pic.twitter.com/coJmnHQdLs — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022

The last cheetah died in India in the Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952. The large carnivore got completely wiped out from India due to their use for coursing, sport-hunting, overhunting and habitat loss.