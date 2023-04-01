WATCH | 21-year-old Delhi Man Cuts Birthday Cake With Illegal Pistol, Lands In Jail

Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old man from south Delhi's Neb Sarai area after a video surfaced on social media platforms showing him cutting a cake with an illegal pistol. According to police officials, the accused, a resident of Sangam Vihar, has been identified as Aniket alias Anish. After an investigation, Delhi Police has also found his involvement in a case lodged in Malviya Nagar Police Post.

The video posted by Delhi Police shows Aniket blowing candles and cutting a cake on his birthday. However, instead of cutting the cake with a knife, he used an illegal pistol. In the background, a bunch of firecrackers was seen getting burst. The incident was reported Thursday with the informant telling police that a criminal was seen roaming in the Sangam Vihar area with a weapon, PTI reported.

After nabbing him, the police officials recovered .315 bore country-made pistol and 2 live rounds. According to reports, he has been booked under section 25 of the Arms Act. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police shared his video and details of the case, adding a punch of creativity.

"Taking cognizance of a viral video on social media wherein a young man was cutting a cake with a pistol, #DelhiPolice identified the accused and arrested him from Neb Sarai along with a .315 bore country-made pistol & 2 live rounds. Case registered u/s 25 Arms Act," police said on Twitter.

The accused said that he had shot the video to gain social media clout and attract young followers to establish his identity among criminals, police added.

(With PTI inputs..)