The 56-day-long Murajapam (Vedic chanting) rituals started on Thursday at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The Murajapam rituals are held once every six years in Kerala.

Over 200 Vedic scholars from Kanchipuram, Sringeri, Pejawar, Brahmana Sabha, Yogashema Sabha and many other Vedic schools in the country came to the temple to participate in the rituals. The Vedas are chanted for the overall well-being of the people and the prosperity of the country.