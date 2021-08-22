WATCH | 87 Indians Evacuated From Kabul Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' On Board

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate, 87 evacuated Indians along with two Nepalese nationals chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ on an Air India flight having left for New Delhi from Tajikistan. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter, “Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow.”

Meanwhile, 168 passengers including 107 Indians also arrived at the Indian Air Force base in Ghaziabad from Kabul on a C-17 jet. Earlier, on August 17, a similar video had emerged on social media where the evacuated Indians from Afghanistan had chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Matram’ when a military transport airliner had landed at IAF base in Jamnagar at 11:15 AM, which had taken off from Kabul with 120 Indians. Governments across the globe including India have scrambled their efforts to evacuate their citizens from the war-ravaged country as the Taliban re-conquered the nation.

#WATCH | 168 passengers, including 107 Indian nationals, arrive at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad from Kabul, onboard Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft



Passengers are yet to come out of the airport as they will first undergo the #COVID19 RT-PCR test.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/x7At7oB8YK — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

#WATCH | Evacuated Indians from Kabul, Afghanistan chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/IqvESz79IO — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Meanwhile, as per reports, those familiar with the developing situation in Afghanistan have said that the Taliban's leadership and political leaders continued to hold negotiations on the formation of the new government. However, as of now, there is no clarity if key points have been discussed between both parties. Further, on Saturday, one of the founding members of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul to join discussions with former Afghan leaders.

Taliban Blames US For Kabul Airport Chaos

Meanwhile, a senior Taliban leader said that the United States should be blamed for the chaos at the Kabul airport as thousands of Afghani nationals flooded the area hoping to be evacuated. As per reports, one of the prominent members of the Taliban, Amir Khan Mutaqi, who was also in touch with former Afghan political leaders after the Taliban captured the nation, said that America “with its power and facilities...has failed to bring order” to Kabul’s airport. While heart-wrenching images and videos of Afghans clamouring the Kabul airport have continued to merge, Mutaqi reportedly said, “There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport.”

