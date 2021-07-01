Last Updated:

WATCH: A Crocodile Seen Strolling In Streets Of Karnataka; Rescued & Sent Back In River

In a shocking incident, a crocodile was seen walking on the streets of Kogilabanna village in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Thursday early morning. The crocodile is said to have made its way from the Kali river in Dandeli town, which is situated about 5 km from the village. After the local residents informed the Forest Department, the officials rescued the reptile and safely released it into the river. 

As seen in the video, the crocodile seemed to be parading down the streets of the village while locals, including several children, followed it at a distance. Houses can be seen on both sides of the streets. Visuals of the incident are being shared widely. However, no harm was caused by the reptile. 

This video shared by ANI has over 43,800 views and have garnered nearly 2,300 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying. One of the netizens wrote, "Crocodile be like," and shared this image. 

Some more netizens reactions are mentioned below:

