WATCH: A Crocodile Seen Strolling In Streets Of Karnataka; Rescued & Sent Back In River

In a shocking incident, a crocodile was seen walking on the streets of Kogilabanna village in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Thursday early morning. The crocodile is said to have made its way from the Kali river in Dandeli town, which is situated about 5 km from the village. After the local residents informed the Forest Department, the officials rescued the reptile and safely released it into the river.

#WATCH Karnataka | A crocodile found strolling through Kogilban village in Dandeli. Later, forest officials rescued the crocodile & released it into the river. pic.twitter.com/2DDk7JuOB8 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

As seen in the video, the crocodile seemed to be parading down the streets of the village while locals, including several children, followed it at a distance. Houses can be seen on both sides of the streets. Visuals of the incident are being shared widely. However, no harm was caused by the reptile.

(Image: Twitter- @ANI)