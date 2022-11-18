WATCH: Aaftab Taken To His & Shraddha's House To Recreate Scene; Narco Test Within 5 Days

In a big development in the spine-chilling murder case of Shraddha Walkar, Delhi police took accused Aaftab to his Delhi residence in order to recreate the scene last night. Earlier on November 15, the police had also taken him to the Mehrauli forest area for the recreation of the scene and to recover the dumped body parts of Shraddha.

Meanwhile, sources informed Republic that the narco next on Aaftab Poonawala will take place next week. It was further learnt that the Saket court has ordered the Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab within five days of the order.

Notably, as the police is moving forward with the investigation in the gruesome murder case and has also reached Mumbai, it was revealed that the statements of two people have been recorded so far. As per the sources, statements of Laxman Nadar (Shraddha's friend who knew about her relationship with Aaftab in-depth) and the person who rented the couple a flat in Vasai have been recorded.

Narco test on Aaftab next week

As per the narco test order accessed by Republic TV, Aaftab Poonawala will be presented for a narco test within five days. The Saket court on Thursday allowed Delhi Police to conduct the test on the accused and also question him for five more days in its custody.

A narco test will be conducted to ensure the veracity of various claims made by Aaftab during the investigation. As per the sources, it was also revealed that the accused had changed his statements during the probe multiple times and seemed to be non-cooperative.

Delhi police reaches Maharashtra

A team of Delhi police probing the murder of Shraddha Walkar on Friday reached Maharashtra, from where the couple eloped and questioned the prime witness in the case, Laxman Nadar.

Laxman Nadar, along with Shivani Mahtare, was a friend of Shraddha and knew of her relationship with Aaftab, in-depth. Nadar was the person who informed Shraddha's father that things were not smooth between the couple and that they often used to have fights. Notably, Nadar informed shraddha's family that her cellphone was switched off for the past two months and he was unable to contact her.