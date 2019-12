Additional District Magistrate of Ghaziabad Yash Vardhan Srivastava speaks on the deaths of six people in a house fire. The incident took place in Maulana Azad Colony, in Loni. The ground floor of a three-story building went up in flames owing to a short circuit. The six occupants, including five children and one woman, were killed due to suffocation. The children were all below the age of twelve, the youngest of them being five years old.