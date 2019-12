Advocates in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore held a demonstration against the visit of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to India. The protesters said they blame Rajapaksa, who as former defence minister in his brother Mahinda's cabinet, led a crushing defeat to Tamil separatists in the island nation's north in 2009. Allegations have floated of widespread abuse and war crimes by Sri Lankan forces in the final phase of the 26-year-long civil war.