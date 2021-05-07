WATCH: AIIMS' Dr Guleria Answers Latest COVID Questions: vaccine, Variants, & The 2nd Wave

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria in a special broadcast, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Friday evening. During his conversation, Dr Guleria answered many questions on COVID-19 such as when the peak of the second wave can be expected, will the COVID-19 vaccine be effective on different variants of the virus and many others.

AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria answers questions on COVID-19 infection

Do you think that the second wave of the pandemic is something more difficult to judge and interpret than the first wave?

I agree with you, we have to be very careful when we interpret data because it depends on 2 or 3 things. One is that we are a very large country and the pandemic moves from area to area. It was predominantly situated in the western part of the country but we are also seeing cases in central India and subsequently, the cases are also increasing in the eastern parts of the country as well. Along with this the positivity rate and the number of cases depend on how aggressively we do the testing. So, if your testing becomes less then your number of cases also becomes less and therefore get a small sense that the number of cases are falling and this sometimes happens on certain days or on the weekend. So we must look at it on an average of few days rather than on just 1 or 2 days.

Having said that, I think, it is really important for us to aggressively push for regional lockdowns that are happening and they should be there for at least 2 weeks so that we can rate the chain of transmission and thereby bring down the number of daily COVID-19 cases.

On one hand, there is the availability of vaccination for all and on the other hand, there are new variants of COVID-19 that are coming up. Do you think that the vaccination will end this pandemic and perhaps, it is the only way of going forward?

Vaccination is one of the weapons we have to really end the pandemic. But there are 2 or 3 things that we need to keep in mind. One is that we need to vaccinate a sufficient number of people to be able to say that now we have a good amount of immunity against COVID-19 and that may also help to break the chain of transmission to some extent. However, it is important to understand that many vaccines prevent disease, they may not prevent infection, so you may get a mild infection or you may be asymptomatic even after being vaccine. Although, you may have the virus in your nose, throat or your RT-PCR may be positive, you will not go on to get a severe illness, in terms of hospitalization or requiring ICU admission.

However, for a few days, you may be infectious and you could spread the disease to other because of virus, which may stay in your nose and throat for a short duration until the antibodies induced by the vaccines are able to take control of it. Therefore, it is very important for us to understand that even after vaccination, COVID-19 appropriate behaviours, in terms of wearing a mask, physical distancing, hand washing is also very important, if we want to get over this pandemic. So the combination of aggressive vaccination with COVD appropriate behaviour would really help in getting the cases down and bringing this pandemic to a controllable level.

You had once said that “It is a game of chess right now with the virus. We have one move and the virus also plays another move, let’s see, who wins by the end of this year.” As per your understanding, when do you think that India would be able to win this game because, at one end, we are also seeing that Israel has opened up completely?

The country has to look at its population, its demographics and then see how thing can be done. What we are seeing currently is that we have to vaccinate a large number of people. We also have to be cognizant of the fact that the virus itself is also trying to sort of survive and is evolving. So the mutations that are happening in the virus are also trying to develop an immune escape mechanism and also develop a mechanism of infecting more and more people. You are seeing that the virus is becoming more infectious, a large of people are getting infected and that is why the second wave is so sharp. The curve is almost vertical, instead of gradually rising, which is causing a huge impact on the healthcare system. So, the virus itself is changing and this is why our move should be to counter the evolution that is happening in the virus, in terms of its spread. In the future, we might need to change the vaccine so that it is more effective against the new evolving variants of the virus as well.

Can you talk more about the variants of COVID-19 in India? There is a COVID variant that is spreading rapidly in the southern part of the country. How effective are our vaccines, when it comes to tackling such kinds of variants?

Variants will happen and the mutation is inherent to the virus. All RNA virus undergoes mutation and at one point time when it was evaluated that at least 2 mutations will happen in the Coronavirus per month. Therefore, these mutations will continue to happen. The issue is that, is it a variant of interest. There is a variation that has happened in the virus, but is not causing any change as far as the clinical profile of the virus is concerned. Then, we have variants of concern, these are variants, which may do 3 things- they may make the virus more infectious, it may become more lethal, if the variants have developed an immunoescape mechanism (ability to cause re-infection).

There are widespread talks and predictions of the third wave and now how according to you can we mitigate that?

I think, we have to go with what we have learnt from the first and the second wave that we cannot let our guard down anytime. If one will follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands regularly etc then we all will be successful in break the transmission change of the virus. Considering the present spike in the number of aily cases, we need to have medical infrastructure ready, which included having enough medical oxygen, ICU beds, medicines, human resources, etc. Another thing, which needs to be done, is to have a very good surveillance. This would include more testing of people and doing surveys of the clinical and epidemiological profile of the virus is concerned. If there are more cases in a certain area then an early lockdown should be imposed to curb the spread of the infection.

There is much talk about the Black Fungus infection these days. Many say that this is being triggered by the COVID-19 virus. What do you have to say about this?

We all need to be careful and there are 2 things, which need to be remembered. First, the COVID virus itself is not going to cause a secondary infection, whether it is bacterial or fungal. However, the aggressive treatment or the unnecessary treatment done to battle the COVID-19 virus can result in such infections. Sometimes, the medical experts end up giving very high dose steroids, which are not even required can cause severe impairment in the human’s immune system and once this happens, one become prone of developing secondary infections. This is mostly common with people with other illnesses such as sugar, etc. Therefore, medical experts should be very careful while giving treatment to COVID-19 patients.

What are some of the things, which you would advise people on being cautious when it comes to getting CT scans, X-Rays and other tests are done even when they are not even required?

There are data that suggest that too many CT scans are being done and they are not needed. If one has mild symptom, asymptomatic or mild illness do not require undergoing CT scans. Although this test is very useful, if done unnecessarily may even result in diseases such as cancer, etc. If a COVID-19 patient feels that their health is deteriorating on the 5th or 6th day then only they should get it done to ensure better and accurate results. This is because majority of people will become alright with just the standard treatment. 85 per cent of patients do not require high-dose steroids, CT scans or other high-dose medicines and if all this is done when not necessary can do more harm than being more useful.

When do we see the peak of the second wave?

It is a tough question as it is really difficult to predict things. I feel that just like last time, this wave will come down suddenly. I am hopeful that by the end of May, Delhi and other parts of Central India will witness the second wave of the pandemic. It all depends on how well the COVID-19 appropriate behavior and lockdown is followed.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 2,14,91,598 positive cases, out of which, 1,76,12,351 have recovered and 2,34,083 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4,14,188 new cases, 3,31,507 fresh recoveries and 3,915 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 36,45,164.

(Image: Republicworld.com, Pixabay)