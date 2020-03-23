WATCH: Air Asia Pilot Jumps Out Of Cockpit After Passenger Sneezes In Pune-Delhi Flight

Amid the Coronavirus scare across the world, in a recently acquired video, an Air Asia Pilot was seen leaping straight out from his cockpit after he heard a passenger sneeze. As there were suspected coronavirus-infected passengers aboard AirAsia India's Pune-Delhi flight last Friday, the pilot-in-command after landing chose to come out of the plane through cockpit's secondary exit, which is a sliding window.

An AirAsia India spokesperson said, "There was a case reported of suspected Covid-19 passengers aboard I5-732, Pune to New Delhi on 20th March 2020, seated in Row 1. The passengers were subsequently screened and tested negative." The spokesperson mentioned that aircraft was fumigated and a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning was carried out.

"Crew in the cockpit self-quarantined till the cabin environment near the primary exit was ascertained to be safe. The Captain elected to disembark from the secondary exit using a secure trestle, given the close proximity of the seats from the cockpit," the spokesperson said. "Our crew are well trained for incidents of this nature and we would like to put on record our appreciation for their dedication in continuing to serve passengers with the utmost care in the current conditions," the spokesperson noted.

The coronavirus count in India at the end of perhaps the single-most-important day in the fight against the outbreak on these shores thus far currently stands at 396, as per a release by the Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR). Millions of people stayed indoors to observe a "Janta Curfew on Sunday after an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they stood outside their homes or in their balconies at 5 pm to thank the health workers at the forefront of the fight against the virus. Beating bells, metal vessels and conch shells, people acknowledged the services of the thousands of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff."

(with PTI inputs)

