From Frogs In Goa To Meghalaya's Root Bridge: Every State's Republic Day 2020 Tableau

The 71st Republic Day Parade witnessed tableaus from various states of India. This year 16 tableaus were shortlisted, including the first tableau from the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade begins in Delhi, India's military might on display

Read: 'Jai Hind!': Here's how PM Modi wished India a happy Republic Day 2020

Here is what each state's tableau depicted

Chattisgarh- This depicted the Traditional Crafts and Ornaments of the state.

Tamil Nadu- This showcased the Folk Arts of the state.

Rajasthan- This showed the Heritage City of Jaipur.

Telangana- This depicted the cultural festivals of the state.

Assam- This depicted bamboo and cane crafts from the state.

Himachal Pradesh- This showcased the Kullu Dussehra festival practices.

Madhya Pradesh- This showcased the Tribal Museum of Bhopal.

Goa- This focused on the seashore of the state and the conservation of frogs.

Odisha- This depicted Lord Lingaraja's Rukuna Rath Yatra.

Meghalaya- This showed the double-decker living root bridge in the state.

Gujarat- Showed Rani ki Vav- the Jal Mandir.

Andhra Pradesh- Depicted Brahmotsavam.

Uttar Pradesh- Depicted the Culture of Sarva Dharma Samabhav.

Karnataka - Showed the Anubhava Mantapa.

Jammu and Kashmir- Showed the village life of the union territory.

Punjab- Celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Gurunanak dev Ji

Read: Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

Read: President Kovind receives traditional 21-Gun Salute at Republic Day Parade