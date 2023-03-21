WATCH | Amritpal Singh Escaping On Bike After Changing Clothes And Ditching Car

A fresh CCTV footage has emerged on Amritpal Singh's alleged escape. In the clip, the 'Waris Punjab De' chief wearing a pink turban is seen switching from car to bike. Prior to this he had changed his clothes and wore a shirt and pants.

According to police, Amritpal Singh first went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar. "There he changed his clothes, and wore a shirt and pants, and escaped along with three others on two bikes," Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

The car has been seized by the police. They have also recovered a .315 bore rifle, swords and a walkie-talkie set. His clothes have been also recovered from the car. An exclusive photo shows Amritpal riding a pillion as the biker hides his face with a cloth. Meanwhile, Punjab police have released four pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attire and appealed to people to help trace him.