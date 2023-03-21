Last Updated:

WATCH | Amritpal Singh Escaping On Bike After Changing Clothes And Ditching Car

Amritpal Singh first went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar. He changed clothes and later he switched from car to bike.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: Republic


A fresh CCTV footage has emerged on Amritpal Singh's alleged escape. In the clip, the 'Waris Punjab De' chief wearing a pink turban is seen switching from car to bike. Prior to this he had changed his clothes and wore a shirt and pants.

According to police, Amritpal Singh first went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar.  "There he changed his clothes, and wore a shirt and pants, and escaped along with three others on two bikes," Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

The car has been seized by the police. They have also recovered a .315 bore rifle, swords and a walkie-talkie set. His clothes have been also recovered from the car. An exclusive photo shows Amritpal riding a pillion as the biker hides his face with a cloth. Meanwhile, Punjab police have released four pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attire and appealed to people to help trace him.

READ | As hunt for Amritpal Singh continues, CM Bhagwant Mann asserts ‘Punjab is in safe hands’

 

 

READ | Amritpal crackdown: New CCTV tape of chase accessed; convoy seen at Jalandhar toll plaza
READ | You have strength of 80,000 cops: Court raps Punjab govt over Amritpal Singh's escape
READ | Amritpal Singh's clothes found from same SUV car which was seen crossing Jalandhar
First Published:
COMMENT