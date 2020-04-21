Bihar Officer Openly Punishes On-duty Home Guard For Doing His Duty; Makes Him Do Sit-ups

A video accessed by Republic TV from Bihar's Araria district shows an angry government official ordering a home guard to do sit-ups just because he stopped his car. The officer has been identified as Araria Agriculture Officer Manoj Kumar. He was stopped and searched by a Home Guard at Bairagachhi Chowk check post and for some reason the officer got angry and was seen blatantly misusing his power.

'His only mistake is that...'

The Aam Aadmi Party's Bihar unit reacting to this incident took to Twitter and wrote, "It is an incident of Araria district of Bihar! In a terrible epidemic like the Coronavirus, a fifty-year-old home guard jawan on duty is harassed by both the police station in-charge and the agriculture officer. His only mistake is that he investigated the car of the agricultural officer on suspicion!"

बिहार के अररिया जिला की घटना है ! किस तरह इस कोरोना जैसे भयंकर महामारी में, ड्यूटी पर तैनात एक पचास वर्षीय होमगार्ड जवान को थाना प्रभारी और कृषि पदाधिकारी दोनों मिलकर प्रताड़ित कर रहा है,



इनका गलती सिर्फ इतना है कि उन्होंने कृषि पदाधिकारी के गाड़ी का जांच शक होने पर किया ! pic.twitter.com/JWiBGhJ0ei — Aam Aadmi Party - Bihar (@AAPBihar) April 21, 2020

READ | Donald Trump announces temporary suspension of immigration into US amid Covid crisis

READ | 'NDB should enhance emergency facility to USD 10 bn to fight Coronavirus': FM Sitharaman