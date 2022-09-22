WATCH: Arnab Gives Viewers A Tour Of Republic's Newsroom; Says 'it Exists Because Of You'

After Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet said that "no evidence" has been found against Republic Media Network in the TRP scam case, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami held an interaction with viewers on Republic Bharat's Facebook page. He also gave a personal tour of the Republic newsroom in Mumbai.

The tour started from Arnab's office and proceeded first to give viewers a 360-degree glimpse of the studios to Facebook users, including the one that hosts 'The Debate' each night.

"This is my studio. This is like my home. This is the place I love and work...The newsroom has been built with a lot of hard work and love. You cannot break Republic. The best thing about Republic is it's a pulsating and happy newsroom," Arnab said.

Arnab then proceeded towards the newsroom and showed his team. He also showed a top view of the newsroom from the mezzanine floor. "The reason I'm showing you is because this exists because of you," he said to the viewers.

He also assured them that the network will become bigger because it has the will and support of the people of India.

Concluding his interaction on Facebook, Arnab said, "I love you all (viewers)."

"No evidence" against Republic TV in TRP rigging case, says ED's chargesheet

In its chargesheet filed before a special court in Mumbai, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that "no evidence was found against Republic TV in the alleged TRP rigging scam. ED stated that the Mumbai Police's investigation in the case was "at variance" with its probe.

"The panel households denied having taken money for watching Republic TV or Republic Bharat. Regional managers who confessed to paying household panels to watch select television channels denied doing the same for Republic TV," the federal agency said.

No evidence of Republic TV or Republic Bharat indulging in these practices was forthcoming "either by the statement or by digital data evidence," it added