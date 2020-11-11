WATCH: Arnab Goswami Comes Out Of Taloja Jail, Roars 'Victory Of People Of India'

On late Wednesday night, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail after spending 7 days in judicial custody. This comes after a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail. After showing the victory sign, Arnab got out of his car and triumphantly proclaimed that this was the victory of all Indians. He also thanked the apex court for its verdict.

Arnab Goswami remarked, "This is the victory of the people of India. I am grateful to the Supreme Court. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

— Republic (@republic) November 11, 2020

— Republic (@republic) November 11, 2020

While granting bail, the SC held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. The appellants were told to execute a personal bond of Rs.50,000 and told to cooperate with the investigation and should not interfere with the witnesses. The Raigad Police was directed to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab from Taloja jail forthwith. The detailed judgment regarding the reasons for the order shall be released for the Supreme Court later.

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on November 4, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

