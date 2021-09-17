On Friday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami exposed the grand reality of the fake TRP case, in wake of dismissed Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze's revelation to the Enforcement Directorate. In a 6-page statement given to the ED, Vaze has asserted that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted him to arrest Arnab Goswami in the TRP case. This statement has been included in the chargesheet filed against Anil Deshmukh's ex-personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde in the connection with the money laundering case against the NCP leader.

Moreover, in the 2 pm broadcast on Republic, Arnab highlighted that Vaze had also mentioned getting direction directly from Anil Deshmukh in key cases such as the TRP case. He stressed, "The implications are incredible- open and blatant misuse of public office, misuse of the uniform, political vendetta taken to a point that is shameful". At present, Sachin Vaze is lodged at the Taloja Central Jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case. On the other hand, a lookout notice has been issued against the ex-Maharashtra Home Minister for skipping ED summons.

Arnab Goswami asserted, "317 days back, this group came together and arrested me. They put me in one jail and moved me to another. And we fought. And when we came out, we said we will be vindicated. We were sure we will be vindicated. In our minds, there was never any doubt."

He added, "I am delighted to inform you that today we have it on record that the entire gamut of charges against us that we were rigging ratings was fabricated. And we have it on record that it was. We always knew it. The entire TRP case was an absolute, despicable falsehood. It was a contortion of facts. It was a twisting of the truth. It was concocted with the malicious agenda of going after Republic."

The fake TRP case

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Furthermore, an audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. Additionally, the Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Already, the Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR. The HC too acknowledged that Arnab Goswami is not an accused in the case.