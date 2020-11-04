WATCH: Arnab Goswami Shows Injuries Inflicted On Hand, Names Cops Who Assaulted Him

Speaking to the media in Alibag on Wednesday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami publicly showed the injuries on his arm. He mentioned that he has already shown the injuries to the doctors during the medical examination. Most importantly, he revealed the name of the policemen who assaulted him at his residence.

Arnab stated that Pradeep Patil, encounter specialist Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen were responsible for assaulting him. Moreover, he recalled that they surrounded him, held him by the scruff of his neck and pushed him. Also, the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief pointed out that the police did not even allow him to wear his shoes. Urging the policemen around him not to push him, he added that the people of the country should be aware of this. Earlier, Arnab's lawyer divulged that his client was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine.

Arnab Goswami remarked, "This is the injury on my arm. You can clearly see it. I have shown it to the doctors."

"It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, they held me by the scruff of my neck, they pushed me. I have come here without shoes. They did not let me wear my shoes. I have been assaulted. I want the people of the country to know," Arnab added.

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

