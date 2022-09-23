In the TRP rigging case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted its chargesheet in the court, and has found "no proof," the PTI and other media reported, that Republic had paid panel homes to watch Republic TV or Republic Bharat or otherwise persuaded them, as Param Bir had claimed. Two years from the crackdown under a trumped up premise, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke with Bollywood icon Anupam Kher on the latter's new chat show, "Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain," about the witch hunt against Republic and his time in jail.

Speaking about his arrest Arnab said, "All the people who had a dagger into me for 14 years-- all of those whom I had exposed, those who were scared of me, are still scared of me and will be scared for me - they thought it is a moment to finish not only Arnab but also Republic. Politicians, the corporate houses, Lutyens media, Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Uddhav Thackeray, and the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government, all of them had planned this."

"They had planned to arrest me, put charges against me. They called me a ‘TRP thief’. After this, I was arrested on November 5," Arnab told Anupam Kher. Adding further he recounted when he had been pulled into his apartment building's elevator after being taken from his home early that morning by Vaze's heavily armed team, "Sachin Vaze had told me that they will beat me with shoes. He said ‘we will beat you with chappal and this is how we will treat you’. It was being said openly. The whole country’s media was silent."

'I was locked in jail's bathroom for about 1 hour': Arnab

Republic's Editor-in-Chief also spoke about the ill-treatment that he received when he was being dragged by the police in the fake case against him. "I told the judge that I have been injured, I have been beaten and I want to show you the wounds. My wife was heckled, she was not allowed to speak or to enter," Arnab said, adding, "I went to the medical examination. Doctors examined me and said ‘you have really got injured’. The jailer also said 'We are embarrassed that you are in this condition, ‘we feel really bad’."

"I was kept inside the jail’s bathroom for about 1 hour. They locked me inside the bathroom of the jail. The police also had beaten me. They kicked me," Arnab said. When Anupam Kher called this incident humiliating, Arnab said, “Nothing is humiliating Anupam Ji, because I can’t be humiliated."

'I have come out much stronger'

Speaking with Anupam Kher about his arrest, Arnab said that the whole incident made him 'much stronger'. He said, "I was kept with other prisoners in the jail. At that time, I had decided 'how long they can do this and how much I can endure it'. Many things happened but I can’t tell you one thing— I have come out much stronger, much clearer after this."