Watch: Arunachal CM Promotes Tawang's Sela Lake, Union Minister Reddy Promises To Visit

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 27, Tuesday, shared a video of himself walking around the magnificent Sela Lake. In the tweet, Khadu tagged Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, Ministry of Tourism and Arunachal Pradesh Tourism. Calling the lake beautiful, Reddy promised to visit Sela Lake during his next visit.

"A walk in the clouds…Experience the monsoon magic of rain-drenched Sela Lake (4170m) in Tawang. Fresh and unfiltered beauty of Sela covered in mist," Arunachal CM had tweeted while tagging Reddy and Arunachal Pradesh Tourism. In reply, Union Minister tweeted, "Beautiful Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes I shall surely visit the ‘Sela Lake’ in Tawang, the next time I’m in #ArunachalPradesh, @PemaKhanduBJP ji!Pristine exquisiteness at its best."

The clip shows Pema Khandu enjoying the mesmerising Sela Lake while taking a walk in the rain. Soon after the Chief Minister share the video, netizens started showering their love. "Respected AR CM Shri Pema KhanduJi, really very Beautiful. What a pleasant feeling during watching. If actual, unbelievable feelings. This is our country's God Gift such many places but Indians are more attracted to foreign trips to show society. Thanks for sharing Sir. Best wishes," a user tweeted.

"Lucky to have visited Sela pass and Tawang twice, in 1978 and 2011. Awesome," said another. "Dear friends, Tawang is a land of dawn-lit mountains with beautiful landscapes. Hotel Accommodations available including Homestay. Pls visit our State.... plan and explore," a user said.

About Sela Lake:

Sela Lake is located in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district. Placed at an altitude of 4,160 metres, the lake often freezes during the winter and is surrounded by eye-catching beauty. According to a legend, the lake is named after a tribal woman who used to bring food and water for an Indian Army sepoy Jaswant Singh Rawat who lone fought against the Chine troops near the pass during the Sino-Indian War in 1962. The woman killed herself after seeking the dead body of Singh. The martyr was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.