WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi Rips Citizenship Amendment Bill To Shreds Amid Lok Sabha Debate

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi, in a dramatic protest, tore apart the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 arguing it to be anti-national, inside the Lok Sabha on Monday evening. Ripping apart the Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi claimed that it will lead to a new partition of the country. Earlier in the day, contending the Bill, the Telangana MP equated it to the Nazi's Nuremberg Race Law, moreover, compared Amit Shah to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"The law is being made so there is a partition again. Where have you taken the country? What is our fault? That we are Muslims? You are suppressing them. Another partition is on its way." Owaisi said in a fiery speech on the floor of the House. "This bill is against the Constitution of India and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the bill, it is trying to divide our country," he added.

"I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also; otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," Owaisi said on Monday morning, however, the remarks of Owaisi were expunged after the BJP members raised an objection.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/pzU1NtutD8 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

What is Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

