WATCH: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Feign 'bonhomie' Before 'Bharat Jodo' Rajasthan Leg

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday appeared together for the first time in months amid infighting and namecalling over the CM's post. This development comes before Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the state.

In presence of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, both leaders spoke on making Bharat Jodo Yatra successful in Rajasthan by working together.

Addressing a joint briefing, Pilot said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed with maximum enthusiasm and energy in Rajasthan. The Yatra will spend around 15 days in the state. It will be a historic Yatra with the participation of all sections of people."

Pilot stated that Rahul Gandhi is giving the message of love and harmony all over the country during the foot march. "He (Gandhi) is raising questions of all sections of society. The BJP has no answer for that. I want to give a message that we all are Congressmen and we will work together for Rahul Gandhi and Congress."

Speaking on similar lines, CM Ashok Gehlot said, "In Rajasthan, the next challenge is next year's assembly elections. If the Congress is strong then only I think the country will have a bright future...For us, the party is first."

Ashok Gehlot speaks to Sonia Gandhi amid Fight over CM's chair in Rajasthan

The Gehlot-Pilot bonhomie comes at a time when former Congress President Sonia Gandhi talked to Chief Minister and stated that the party needs no disruption when Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the state,

She also recommended that Gehlot speak to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Gehlot was informed that the party chief is also in talks with Pilot and asked him not to name unnecessary comments against him (Gehlot).

The infighting in Rajasthan Congress escalated after Gehlot recently reiterated his 'traitor' jibe on his former deputy while Pilot called his comments were "baseless and false".