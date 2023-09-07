WATCH: Assam CM Sarma Holds Man In His Arms, Accepts His Application During Public Meet

Majbur Rehman, a man from Assam met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his public meeting on Thursday, September 7 and handed over his application for availing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Sarma assured Rehman that the construction of their house would start from September 9.

“Sir this is my application to avail the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme,” said Rehman to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “I will do something on this issue. The construction of your house will commence the day after tomorrow,” replied CM Sarma.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader later picked Rehman in his arms and assured him of all assistance as soon as possible.

Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, Sarma wrote, “मुजीबुर रहमान बहुत ही दिलचस्प और मेहनती व्यक्ति हैं। भगवान उन्हें हमेशा खुश रखें. Mujibur Rahman is very interesting and hard working person. God bless them always.”

Himanta launches Rs 136-cr-worth projects in Assam's Barak valley

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday during his two-day visit to Barak rolled out various infrastructure projects worth Rs 136 crore in Cachar district.

Sarma also inaugurated two bridges and laid the foundation stone for a new building for the office of the Cachar District Commissioner.

"To decongest Silchar City, HCM Dr @himantabiswa inaugurated the Badrighat bridge over River Barak connecting Barenga and Kashipur," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.