Watch | Assam Rifles Enhance Vigilance Along India-Myanmar Border

In a bid to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants, Assam Rifles on Monday, July 31 enhanced the vigilance along the India-Myanmar border. This comes amid the escalating ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur owing to illegal migration of tribal kuki-chin people into India from Myanmar.

Notably, several Myanmar nationals entered Manipur through the India-Myanmar border after the ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur between the two communities. According to the reports from the government, the illegal immigrants from Myanmar were largely involved in the violent activities in the state.

To do a ground reality check on the vigilance along the Indo-Myanmar border, Republic Media Network travelled to the border where apart from illegal immigrants, smugglers also carry out their illegal trade.

According to reports, the India-Myanmar border is manned by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). However, after the ethnic clashes broke out in the state, the central government deployed battalions of Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) to control the violence and restore peace in the state.

Fencing along India-Myanmar border

Amid the reports of violent incidents from the North-eastern state of Manipur, the central government sped up fencing along the India-Myanmar border.

The fencing, according to the government, is being erected on the Indo-Myanmar border along with the fencing along the Indo-Pakistan border and the Indo-Bangladesh border.