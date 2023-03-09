Watch: Australian PM Albanese Onboard India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on a four-day visit to India received a guard of honour on the indigenous INS Vikrant by Indian Navy in Mumbai on Thursday.

During his address, the Australian PM said that he was honoured to be on the newly commissioned INS Vikrant.

He said, "I am honoured to be here today on the newly commissioned, Indian-designed, and manufactured INS Vikrant at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi."

He added, "My visit reflects my government’s commitment to place India at the heart of Australia’s approach to the Indo-Pacific and beyond. While here, I have had the great pleasure of meeting with the talented and highly professional men and women of India’s Navy."

Australian PM Anthony Albanese onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant pic.twitter.com/CmuyGg4sxZ — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a foresighted person, he said that the relationship is enhanced because of the efforts taken by him.

"But arguably, what lifts defence relationships to new levels is the resolve and foresight of those who see the relationship not only for what it is, but what it could be. Prime Minister Modi is one such person. I’d like to thank him today – not only for his kind invitation for me to visit this landmark capability, but for his dedication in driving forward our defence and security partnership", he said.

He further talked about the strategic partnership between both countries and said India is a top-tier security partner and that the Indian Ocean is central to both countries’ security and prosperity.

Albanese said, "A partnership that is of increasing strategic importance as we navigate the challenges of our region together. For Australia, India is a top-tier security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to both countries’ security and prosperity."

Speaking about a big development Australian PM said, "I am pleased to announce formally, aboard the magnificent INS Vikrant, that later this year Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time and India will – also for the first time – participate in Australia’s Talisman Sabre exercise."

I was pleased to formally announce Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time later this year, bringing together the @Australian_Navy , @IndiannavyMedia, @USNavy and @jmsdf_pao_eng. pic.twitter.com/gcHt8yZw79 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 9, 2023

About INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant, which measures 262 metres long, is India's first indigenous aircraft carrier designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and developed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

It has a total displacement of 45,000 tons and is powered by four gas turbines that generate 88-megawatt power. The INS has been made at a cost of 20,000 crore and has the potential of travelling at a speed of 28 knots. After commissioning INS Vikrant into the Indian Navy, India got into the group of a few countries having capabilities to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.