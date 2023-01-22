Avalanche In North Kashmir's Bandipora District, No Injuries Reported; Rescue Ops On

An avalanche struck the upper slopes of Husngam village of Tulail Tehsil of Gurez valley in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday. No fatalities or property damage was reported.

Residents of Gurez Valley have been warned not to leave their homes unnecessarily and an advisory has also been issued in this regard.

Similar incidents last week

On January 14, an avalanche struck a village in the Gurez sector of the state’s Bandipora district, but no one was hurt nor any property was damaged, according to officials.

“Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 meters over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours,” SDMA officials said.

Similarly, two avalanches struck the Sonamarg Sarbal colony in Jammu and Kashmir at the same time on January 14. A rescue effort was underway after reports of damage to a workplace. Owing to this, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts. They said an avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts.