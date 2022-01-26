WATCH: Awe-inspiring Beating Retreat Ceremony At Attari-Wagah Border On Republic Day

As India celebrated her 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, while the focus in the morning of January 26 was on the national capital, by the evening, it turned to the gates of the historic Attari-Wagah border near Punjab's Amritsar where a limited number of spectators and a huge audience at home were treated to an electrifying Beating Retreat by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Attari-Wagah Beating Retreat ceremony is an awe-inspiring choreographed ceremony where the Indian Jawans showcase their indomitable alertness at the border in unique ways, with marches followed by a brusque 'handshake'.

The ceremony at the Attari-Wagh border begins with a blustering parade by the troops from both sides and ends in a coordinated lowering of the flags of the two Nations. One infantryman or Jawan stands at attention on each side of the gate. As the sun sets, the iron gates at the border are opened and flags are lowered simultaneously.

The flags are folded and the ceremony ends with a retreat that involves a brusque handshake between jawans from either side, followed by the closing of gates.

Republic Day 2022

India on Wednesday celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with 21 tableaux, tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and a 75-aircraft flypast. Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi paid homage to the martyred Armed Forces personnel in the national capital at the eternal flame at the National War Memorial.

During the Republic Day parade, 25 tableaux from different states, ministries and those from the Armed Forces were showcased. The Indian Air Force presented the grand and biggest fly-past, with 75 aircraft of the IAF on display.

India marks its Republic Day on January 26 every year. The celebration of R-Day this time were grand as it falls in the year India marks 75 years of freedom. Even though India achieved freedom in 1947, the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, and this is celebrated with equal significance as Republic Day.