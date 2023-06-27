WATCH | Bengaluru Blast Accused Madani Receives Rousing Reception At Cochin Airport

Abdul Nasar Madani—prime accused in Bengaluru blast case—was granted bail by SC to meet his ailing father in Kerala. The chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Madani, received a rousing welcome at Cochin Airport on Monday. In the above video, a heavy media presence along with Madani's supporters can be seen at the airport.

His supporters can also be heard raising slogans in support of the serial blast accused.

Since the Supreme Court granted respite due to the undertrial's bad health in 2014, Madani has been free on bail; but, he has been told not to leave Bengaluru. On a request for a relaxation of the bail restrictions set by it, the top court allowed him permission to travel to Kerala in April 2023. But because the Karnataka government demanded an "exorbitant" sum for the PDP leader's security, his visit was postponed.

For his protection and security, Madani is being escorted by at least 12 police officers from the Karnataka police force, and the court has ordered him to cover all of their travel costs.

Before leaving Bengaluru for his visit, Madani spoke to the media and claimed that he had been "trapped in a planned manner" and that it was "embarrassing" for the nation's court system to hold people as undertrial prisoners for decades.

"I was mentally prepared to face this prolonged detention because I knew that they had trapped me in a planned manner. I must be among the undertrials who have been behind bars for the longest duration in the country. It must be an embarrassment for the Indian legal system to have undertrials for so long only to release them when they are nearing death. I hope those responsible will rethink such practices," Madani said.

He claimed that because of his deteriorating health, he was hoping to receive better care in Kerala.

Madani stated he would visit his father and also pray at his mother's grave.

He stated that the whole amount to be deposited with the Karnataka police department for his police escort will only be decided after his visit is over in Kerala on July 8.