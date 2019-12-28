WATCH: Bhubaneshwar To Witness Severe Cold Wave, Says IMD

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures have been recorded below 10 degrees Celsius in nine cities of Odisha on Saturday morning, December 28. Sonpur was the coldest city with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius along with 5.6 degrees Celsius in Kendujhar, 5.8 degrees Celsius in Jharsuguda, 7 degrees Celsius in Daringibadi, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Sambalpur, 7.6 degrees Celsius in Baleshwar, 9.6 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, 9.8 degrees Celsius in Hirakud and 12 degrees Celsius in the capital Bhubaneswar. The Met department has notified that Bhubaneshwar among other cities are expected to witness severe cold waves over the weekend.