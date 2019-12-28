The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: Bhubaneshwar To Witness Severe Cold Wave, Says IMD

General News

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures have been recorded below 10 degrees Celsius in nine cities of Odisha on Saturday.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures have been recorded below 10 degrees Celsius in nine cities of Odisha on Saturday morning, December 28. Sonpur was the coldest city with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius along with 5.6 degrees Celsius in Kendujhar, 5.8 degrees Celsius in Jharsuguda, 7 degrees Celsius in Daringibadi, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Sambalpur, 7.6 degrees Celsius in Baleshwar, 9.6 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, 9.8 degrees Celsius in Hirakud and 12 degrees Celsius in the capital Bhubaneswar. The Met department has notified that Bhubaneshwar among other cities are expected to witness severe cold waves over the weekend. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
'HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOSS': DAWOOD FAN
DANISH KANERIA REVEALS BITTER TRUTH
YOGI ADITYANATH SLAMS UP STUDENTS
INZAMAM-UL-HAQ BREAKS SILENCE