Bhubaneswar Civic Body Organises Novel Plastic Waste Management Scheme

In a bid to enhance the plastic waste management and create awareness among people to curb pollution from such waste products, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rolled out an initiative under which it will serve a meal in exchange for a half kilogram plastic waste. The 'Meal for Plastic' initiative has been rolled out in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the state government's Aahar Scheme. The facility will be available at all the state-government-run Aahar Centers in the Bhubaneswar City.