BJP leader Vinod Sonkar has reacted to Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on NPR; he was quoted saying, ‘A politician of his stature should know that the NPR aims to collect data on the demography of India to channelise funds and implement schemes in a more organised manner’. He also asserted that Ayushman cards, Ujwala gas connections, and Awas Yojna houses reach beneficiaries through the NPR 2011 register.