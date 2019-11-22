WATCH: BJP Leaders React To MPs Skipping The Discussion On Pollution

Speaking about the problem of air pollution in Delhi, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday defended BJP MPs for skipping the discussion on pollution in the Parliament. BJP Lekhi also said that all lawmakers in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present during the discussion on air pollution. "All MPs were present and gave their views. There is a time allotted to every MP to speak. Everyone was present (during the discussion on air pollution), she said, adding that air pollution issue is related to the economy.