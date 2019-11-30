The Debate
BJP MLA Ram Kadam Reacts To Ruckus In Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Ghatkopar Ram Kadam explained his party's position for its walkout on Saturday from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Ghatkopar Ram Kadam explained his party's position for its walkout on Saturday from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha). Addressing the Assembly, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance defied the norms of the House, which led to an eventual walkout by the BJP MLAs. The House witnessed an uproar ahead of the floor test after the Maha Vikas Aghadi was accused of failing to sing 'Vande Mataram' prior to taking the oath for office in Maharashtra.

