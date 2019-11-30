BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma On Talks With Amit Shah Over CAB

Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about his discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Shah on Saturday held discussions with leaders of political parties, students bodies, and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and listened to their views, sources said. Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya Sarbananda Sonowal, Pema Khandu, and Conrad Sangma respectively, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, several MPs attended the meetings separately.