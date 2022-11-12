WATCH | B'luru Student Plays Vande Mataram Tune On Flute Inside Vande Bharat Express

A video showing a Bengaluru-based student tuning his flute to play 'Vande Mataram' in the newly launched Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train has been making rounds on Twitter. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The video was shared by a Railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi on Friday and has garnered a lot of love. Rupanagudi took to the microblogging site to share the video of the student playing the flute to the tune of Vande Mataram. He further identified the boy as a class 12 student named Aprameya Seshadri.

"Aprameya Seshadri, a 12th student from Bengaluru, playing the wonderful Vande Mataram tune on the flute!” read the caption.

Netizens say 'Wonderful'

Since shared by the Railway bureaucrat, the viral video has garnered over 6.9k views. Netizens were impressed by Aprameya's talent. Some also hailed the interior design and seats of the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

The semi-high-speed train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru is the fifth Vande Bharat Express in the country and the first in South India. It is expected to enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru. The train can travel at a maximum speed of 160 km/hour. If run at full capacity, it can reach Chennai from Bengaluru in just 3 hours.