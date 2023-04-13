WATCH: Bottle Hurled At Atiq Ahmed After Son Asad's Encounter By UPSTF

After mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son and key accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Asad was killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) in Jhansi on Thursday, a water bottle was hurled at the former MP. The incident took place after he was brought to a court in Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

According to the visuals, Atiq was brought to the court in Prayagraj in presence of heavy security. During this, a water bottle was hurled at him by a bystander, which hit his head. Following this incident, the police tightened the circle of security around Atiq to avoid any law and order situation. Notably, Atiq was brought to Prayagraj via road from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production before the court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed's son killed in encounter

On Thursday, Atiq's son Asad and another accused Ghulam were killed in an encounter with the UPSTF. "Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team. The UP STF team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused," the official statement read.

According to reports, the gangster-turned-politician fainted after he was informed about the encounter of his son Asad. Notably, Atiq and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were produced before the court in the Umesh Pal murder case on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that Umesh Pal was killed in Prayagraj in broad daylight by armed gunmen including Atiq Ahmed's son Asad. He fired indiscriminately at him, while he was travelling in his car along with two policemen. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed nearby.

According to the reports, the police have ascertained that Atiq had instructed Asad to plot the killing of Umesh through his associates. Moreover, he was directed to just witness the attack from his car, however, when the attack began, Asad defied his father’s direction and fired bullets at Umesh Pal and his bodyguards.