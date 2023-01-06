WATCH | BSF Increases Vigil In The Snow-bound Peaks Along The LOC In Kashmir

Soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) have upped their vigilance along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir bordering Pakistan. On Friday, BSF put up a video on Twitter showing soldiers trekking through a frozen and arduous terrain.

The video was captioned, “Tough Terrain - No Problem, Bad Weather - No Problem, High Wind Speeds - No Problem, -20°C - No Problem, Deep Snow - No Problem, Nothing deters the Sentinels of the Borders."

Border Security Force officials have had to increase their vigilance in a punishing north Indian winter.

Tough Terrain - No Problem

Bad Weather - No Problem

High Wind Speeds - No Problem

-20°C - No Problem

Deep Snow - No Problem



Nothing deters the Sentinels of the Borders.



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क #IndiasFirstLineOfDefence #LineOfControl #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/SqgjAbRQ4u — BSF (@BSF_India) January 6, 2023

On the day BSF uploaded the video, Kashmir recorded an average temperature of around 1 degree Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Not the first time

This is not the first time BSF forces have had to suffer the extreme north Indian cold this year. In December, BSF troops stationed at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab’s Amritsar were seen running patrols at a time visibility in the region had dropped below 10 metres.



"We are deployed here in the Punjab border. It is cold here and there is a lot of fog. No matter what the weather is, we continue our patrolling. We remain alert to foil infiltration and smuggling attempts. Visibility reduces a lot, but we are here to protect our country and citizens," a BSF inspector in Punjab told ANI at the time.

The increase in vigilance along the borders comes amid a slew of attacks along India’s north, northwest and northeast.

Only a few days ago, six people died in two separate terror attacks in Jammu’s Rajouri.

In Punjab’s Tarn Taran, a police station was attacked with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

Further, on December 9, Indian soldiers thwarted the Chinese PLA's attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo ante along Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Indian troops bravely thwarted the attempt by the Chinese PLA "unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector and there were no fatalities or serious casualties to the Indian troops in the scuffle."