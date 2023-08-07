Watch | Car Falls Into Lodia Kund In MP's Indore, Man Jumps To Save Drowning Family

A shocking video has come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh's Indore city where a car was captured falling into a lake. The vehicle belonged to a couple who had gone for a family picnic in the Lodia Kund area located near Simrol. The incident that took place on Sunday evening has now gone viral on social media platforms.

However, the reason behind the accident is not apparent but it is being speculated that the car fell into the pool while reversing or due to the non-application of the hand brakes.

In the video, the red colour car was seen parked at the edge of the waterfall. The door of the car from the driver's seat was opened as the man, the owner of the vehicle was trying to stop it. All of a sudden the car fell into the water along with the man as it made a loud thud. The people present around were heard screaming. At the time of the incident, the wife and the child were present in the car.

The car was seen floating in the lake and the passengers in the car were seen drowning. A voice was heard in the background that no one knows how to swim. Without wasting time a youth identified as Sumit Mathew jumped in the lake and saved the lives of all three family members. The family members have been admitted in a private Hospital and presently undergoing treatment.

Some visuals from the incident side