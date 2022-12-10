Watch: CCTV Captures Moment Of Tarn Taran Police Station Terror Attack

On Saturday, December 10, Republic TV accessed the CCTV footage of the purported terror attack on the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran. Notably, the police station was attacked with an RPG during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at around 1 am.

In the CCTV footage, visuals are from a narrow-angle but depict the moment of impact as splinters can be seen and explosion heard.