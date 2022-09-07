WATCH: Centre Releases Official Video Of 'Kartavya Path', Move To Shed Colonial Baggage

On Wednesday, the Government of India officially renamed the historic Rajpath to “Kartavya Path” and released a video showcasing the entire stretch. The big move to rename Rajpath was taken by the Central leadership in the backdrop of abolishing the symbols that reflected the colonial mindset after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech.

The renaming will represent a shift from Raj Culture to Kartavya culture. Rajpath, which starts from Rashtrapati Bhavan through Vijay Chowk and Indian Gate to National Stadium, means "King's Way". It will be now called 'Kartavyapath'- 'The path of duty'.

Delhi's Rajpath to be officially called 'Kartavya Path'

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted and announced the same and stated that the renaming of “Rajpath” to “Kartavyapath” is a reminder that the spirit of public service is not “right to rule” but “duty to serve”.

As we complete 75 yrs of Independence, it is only fitting to shed the colonial baggage & move towards India@100 in the #AmritKaal w our own legacy. The renaming of “Rajpath” to “Kartavyapath” is a reminder that d spirit of public service is not “right to rule” but “duty to serve” pic.twitter.com/7IwJW38Csi — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) September 7, 2022

This development came following the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) special meeting where the proposal to rename Rajpath and Centre Vista lawns stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as 'Kartavya Path' was approved on Wednesday. The entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path. Earlier, the name of the road on which PM’s residence is located was also changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

Notably, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the entire new stretch that has been upgraded under the government of India's Central Vista redevelopment project on September 8. 'Kartavyapath' will be reopened to the public from September 9 after 20 months. Also, the visitors will also get to see a revamped Central Vista Avenue.

Notably, this is not the first time that the PM Modi government has taken a decision to change the name of symbols and sites related to colonial rule in the national capital. Here are five other big Modi government moves to Indianise Delhi's colonial symbols.

(Image: Republic)