WATCH: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Plays Musical Instrument With Artists On Govardhan Puja

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, November 5, was seen at a 'Govardhan Puja' event playing a musical instrument with artists in Raipur. Govardhan Puja is an important festival celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi, Kartik Shukla Paksha. This festival is associated with Shri Krishna, who triumphed over Lord Indra, for lashing the Braj region with torrential rain to avenge people after they decided to discontinue appeasement. Thus, Lord Krishna saved the people, the cattle, and property from floods and so people pay tributes to him and the Govardhan Parvat on this day.

Bhupesh Baghel wrote on Twitter, “Today with family members at their residence in Raipur #govrdhn_tihaar Celebrated. During this, worshipped Tulsi, Gaura-Gauri and Govardhan and wished the state’s happiness, and prosperity by feeding khichdi to Gaumata.”

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was seen playing a musical instrument with artists at a 'Govardhan Puja' event in Raipur on November 5 pic.twitter.com/ij24dzQMj7 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Earlier on November 5, the State Chief Minister was also spotted getting a physical whipping in Durg as part of a ritual known as 'Sota Prahar', on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in Chandigarh.

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel writes to PM Modi

Earlier on November 3, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought a monthly supply of one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses and syringes each to the state. He informed PM Modi that 80% of the state residents are administered with the first dose and 37% have got both doses of vaccines against coronavirus infections. But currently, the state is facing a major shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In his letter, CM Baghel wrote, "Chhattisgarh does not have adequate vaccine doses for second doses and no vaccine at all for the first dose".

Earlier, Bhupesh Baghel had targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that the people have decided to vote out the BJP-led government in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election next year. He had alleged that the UP government has failed to manage several issues including unemployment, farmers, and inflation.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @ANI/Twitter)