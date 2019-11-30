CM Uddhav Thackeray Downplays BJP Accusations Of Illegal Swearing-in

Soon after the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress proved its majority with 169 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the opposition for alleging that the swearing-in of Thackeray-led alliance of ministers was illegal. The Shiv Sena chief stated that this is the state of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and if it is a sin to take his oath, he would do it again in every birth. This comes after BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil and former CM Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack at the Thackeray-led government objecting to the validity of the oath, despite the Protem Speaker's denial saying that it was convened by the permission of the state Governor.