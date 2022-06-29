Watch: Coast Guard Chief VS Pathania Lands ALH Mark 3 Helicopter On Warship In Arabian Sea

Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania flew the latest ALH Mark 3 Helicopter and landed it on the warship in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Gujarat. The made-in-India Helicopter ALH Mark 3 will enhance the reach of the ships of the Indian coast guard because of their speed and endurance. Thereby it will enhance the search and rescue capabilities of the coast guard.

"It's a made-in-India helicopter that has strengthened our reach and capability. These helicopters are force multipliers when they mark on ships, they enhance the range & capability of the ship multi folds because of their speed and endurance," said Pathania.

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania flies the latest ALH Mark 3 helicopter and lands it on a warship in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in Porbandar pic.twitter.com/rpT5PAXyan — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Second Squadron of ALH Mark 3 Helicopter commissioned in May 2022

In a significant boost to the maritime security of India, the head of the Indian Coast Guard VS Pathania commissioned the second Squadron of the ALH Mark 3 Helicopter on 4 May 2022. He said ALH MK III choppers will enhance and further boost the security of the western seaboard and enhance India’s search and rescue capability.

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania today commissioned the second Made in India ALH Mk III Squadron at Kochi. Pathania said the second squadron of these choppers will further boost security of western seaboard and enhance India’s search & rescue capability:ICG officials pic.twitter.com/qOz88RV3Op — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

The helicopter is equipped with a heavy machine gun for patrol missions at sea, as well as a detachable Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) to assist critically ill patients during MEDEVAC. 4.​830 Sqn (CG) is commanded by Commandant Anurup Singh, TM, and manned by 11 Officers and 46 men.

The helicopters are equipped with powerful shakti engines, a full glass cockpit, a high-intensity searchlight, a traffic alert, and collision avoidance system, advanced communication systems, an automatic identification system, a search-and-rescue homer, and an automatic flight control system, as well as modern surveillance radar/electro-optical equipment fitted in the helicopters, allowing them to perform long-range maritime reconnaissance and long-range search and rescue missions, both day and night.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)