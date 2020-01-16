UNBELIEVABLE: This Is What Tejas LCA's Pilot Saw While Taking Off From INS Vikramaditya

A naval prototype of the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft (NLCA SP-2) Tejas successfully took off from the deck of Indian Navy's sole aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on January 12. Now, the video from the cockpit has been accessed.

Subsequent to this, the LCA also successfully landed on the INS Vikramaditya:

This is how the developmental LCA (N) MK1 made the Maiden Arrested Landing on board the #AircraftCarrier #INSVikramaditya today. pic.twitter.com/Kfbj9aF1Rz — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 11, 2020