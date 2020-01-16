UNBELIEVABLE: This Is What Tejas LCA's Pilot Saw While Taking Off From INS Vikramaditya

A naval prototype of the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft (NLCA SP-2) Tejas successfully took off from the deck of Indian Navy's sole aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on January 12. Now, the video from the cockpit has been accessed.
WATCH: Roaring Navy's LCA Lands Successfully On Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya
Subsequent to this, the LCA also successfully landed on the INS Vikramaditya:
This is how the developmental LCA (N) MK1 made the Maiden Arrested Landing on board the #AircraftCarrier #INSVikramaditya today. pic.twitter.com/Kfbj9aF1Rz— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 11, 2020
With this feat, the indigenously developed niche technologies specific to deck based fighter operations have been proven, which will now pave the way to develop and manufacture the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter for the #IndianNavy.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 11, 2020