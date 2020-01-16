The Debate
UNBELIEVABLE: This Is What Tejas LCA's Pilot Saw While Taking Off From INS Vikramaditya

General News

A naval prototype of the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft (NLCA SP-2) Tejas successfully took off from the deck of Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya.

A naval prototype of the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft (NLCA SP-2) Tejas successfully took off from the deck of Indian Navy's sole aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on January 12. Now, the video from the cockpit has been accessed.

WATCH: Roaring Navy's LCA Lands Successfully On Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya

Subsequent to this, the LCA also successfully landed on the INS Vikramaditya:

 

