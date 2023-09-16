WATCH | Complainant humiliated in UP, made to kneel down before SDM in Bareilly.

A shocking incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly where a middle-aged man was seen kneeling like a rooster before a Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) in his office. The pictures and visuals of the incident have now gone viral on social media.

In the video, SDM Udit Pawar can be seen sitting on a chair in the office while several people are present in his chamber. A man wearing an orange T-shirt and black trousers, who was the complainant, was seen sitting in a humiliating position, kneeling and holding his ears as if he was being punished.

As per the reports, the complainant had reached out to SDM urging him to free his village land from encroachment which is allegedly encroached and being used as cremation land in the village. The victim is a resident of Mandanpur.

As the video began circulating on social media, the netizens slammed the SDM for his actions. However, after facing the ire of the people, SDM Udit Pawar has come out and defended himself.

SDM refutes allegations

Denying the allegations, the SDM said, "When I reached my chamber at 2 PM, at least 5 to 6 people from Mandanpur were already present in my office. The man in the video himself went and kneeled. I asked him why he was doing that and asked other villagers to tell him not to. Amid the conversation, someone present in the room shot the video and posted it. I heard their complaints. These all allegations are baseless, I didn't ask him to do that. The villagers were demanding a separate land for cremation purposes."