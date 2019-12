Amid the Jharkhand Assembly election counting today, Congress Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia mentioned that the postal ballots were counted in the beginning and that the counting of the EVMs would be next in line. He commented on the initial trends of the election results on Monday, December 23, and revealed that there was a tough fight between the BJP and the opposition alliance. He also held that as per trends, Congress was in the lead and is likely to form the government in Jharkhand.